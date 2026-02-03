Merz urges Europe to become ‘more independent’ amid global upheavals

German Chancellor Friedrich Merz urged Europeans on Monday to become more independent in light of global upheavals.

"We are currently experiencing what is probably the greatest period of political uncertainty and instability, and certainly a profound turning point. It is a break with the past," Merz said during the Frankfurt Stock Exchange's New Year's reception in the town of Eschborn.

He added that we are currently experiencing a world "in which major powers are emerging again that do not want to abide by rules first and foremost but instead exercise power politics."

Merz said his country could play a central role in helping Europe to become united and hence more independent.

"If we as Europeans act in a united and determined manner, we can make a difference in the world. We can achieve more than we sometimes believe ourselves capable of," he added.

Merz said he sees a path to a "sovereign, free, peaceful and economically prosperous Europe."

He also stressed that Europe must become capable of defending itself, make the location conditions for the European economy more competitive again, and become more technologically independent.

"Transatlantic relations have changed. But nostalgia or memories of old times do not help us. We must get things under control now if we want to play a role in this global transformation phase," he said.



