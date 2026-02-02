ROMES HISTORIC TREVI FOUNTAIN BECOMES PAID ATTRACTION FOR TOURISTS

Visitors pose for a picture outside the viewing area of the Trevi Fountain in Rome, after the city introduces a two-euro paid entry to the fountain, in Rome on February 2, 2026. (AFP Photo)

Tourists seeking closer access to Rome's historic Trevi Fountain will now be required to pay a €2 ($2.36) entrance fee to enter the area directly in front of the landmark, Italy's ANSA news agency reported Monday.

City authorities said the new system applies from Monday to Friday between 11.30 am local time (1030 GMT) and 10 pm (2100 GMT), and on weekends from 9 am (0800 GMT) to 10 am (2100 GMT).

Access will remain free for residents of Rome and the surrounding metropolitan area upon presentation of valid identification, as well as for children under six, persons with disabilities and their caregivers, and licensed tour guides.

The fountain, designed by Nicola Salvi during the papacy of Clement XII, will remain visible to the public free of charge after 10 pm local time.

The ticketing system follows a year-long trial period that recorded more than 10 million visitors, with daily averages of 30,000 and peak days reaching up to 70,000.

Authorities said the measure aims "to maintain, conserve, and restore the cultural heritage of Rome."

The fee will also apply from Feb. 3 to five other previously free sites, including the Villa of Maxentius, the Napoleonic Museum, the Giovanni Barracco Museum of Ancient Sculpture, the Carlo Bilotti Museum, and the Pietro Canonica Museum, each with an entrance charge of €5.