EU COMMISSION CHIEF REITERATES BLOCS UNWAVERING SUPPORT AHEAD OF UKRAINE PEACE TALKS

The president of the European Commission on Monday reiterated the EU's "unwavering" support for Ukraine during a phone call with President Volodymyr Zelenskyy ahead of this week's peace talks in Abu Dhabi.

"Day after day, year after year, Europe's support for Ukraine remains unwavering," Ursula von der Leyen wrote on US social media company X following her phone call with the Ukrainian president.

Saying that the EU is sending hundreds of generators to keep the heat and lights on, she recalled that the bloc has also presented a €90 billion ($106.4 billion) loan proposal for the next two years.

Expressing that they are advancing toward a single, unified prosperity framework with Ukraine and US partners, von der Leyen noted that very soon, the EU will present its 20th package of sanctions against Russia.

"This is about increasing pressure on Russia to come to the negotiating table with a genuine intention for peace," she added.

Zelenskyy said on Sunday that a new Russia-US-Ukraine meeting will take place in Abu Dhabi, UAE, on Feb. 4-5.