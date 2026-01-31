Balloons from Belarus enter Polish airspace again

Poland has again detected unidentified flying objects entering its airspace overnight from neighbouring Belarus, military officials said on Saturday.



The Polish Armed Forces said in a post on X that the objects were most likely balloons.



The military said the overnight incident was part of a series of events of a "hybrid" nature reported in eastern Poland, but stressed that airspace safety was not directly compromised.



Many European countries say they face hybrid threats, which combine military, economic, intelligence and propaganda tools and are used by state or non-state actors to destabilize societies.



Poland, which is a member of both the European Union and NATO, has had tense relations for years with its eastern neighbour Belarus. The authoritarian country is an ally of Russia, which Western governments often accuse of carrying out such operations.



Earlier this week, following a similar incident, Poland's border protection agency said the first objects examined were smuggler balloons. These are usually used to send cigarettes illegally across the border from Belarus.



The exact circumstances are under investigation, a spokesman told the PAP news agency, adding that every signal indicating a violation of the border zone with Belarus, or even an approach to it, is checked.



Similar incidents have been reported in neighbouring Lithuania. Late last year, a rising number of weather balloons from Belarus entered Lithuanian airspace, forcing repeated closures of the Vilnius airport.



A state of emergency has been in force since December in Lithuania, which also belongs to the EU and NATO, allowing civilian authorities and the military to respond more swiftly to airspace violations involving balloons.



