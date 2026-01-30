Bavarian police detonate suspected explosives found in traffic stop

German investigators detonated suspected explosives found in a car on a major motorway in Bavaria, police said on Friday.



The Bavarian State Criminal Police Office said the object was too unstable to be safely transported, forcing specialists to destroy it at the scene.



The discovery was made overnight during a routine vehicle check on the A3 motorway east of the city of Regensburg.



A man and woman inside the car were temporarily detained, police said, without providing more details on their identities.



During the inspection, officers spotted "objects suspected of containing explosives," prompting an immediate large-scale police response.



Experts will now analyse the remains of the detonated objects.



A spokesman for the state police said early assessments indicate the case is not linked to terrorism or other politically motivated activity.



To ensure public safety, authorities implemented a massive cordon, shutting down the A3 - a major European transit artery - in both directions, resulting in significant gridlock during the Friday morning commute.

