Germany rules out own nukes but open to European nuclear deterrence

Chancellor Friedrich Merz confirmed Thursday that European allies are in talks to develop joint nuclear deterrence, while stressing that Germany will not possess nuclear weapons.

"Germany has committed itself in two internationally binding treaties not to possess its own nuclear weapons. However, this does not mean we cannot discuss joint nuclear deterrence with European states," he told reporters in Berlin.

The conservative leader confirmed that such talks between Berlin and other European capitals are underway but provided no further details.

"These discussions are underway, but they are in their very early stages and do not contradict the nuclear sharing with the US. They can be complementary," Merz said.

"But again, these discussions are in their very early stages. We know that we will have to make some strategic and military-political decisions, but the time is not yet ripe for that," he added.

In recent months, several leading politicians have expressed concerns that Europeans can no longer rely on the US nuclear umbrella due to President Donald Trump's unpredictable approach. They have called for the EU to develop its own nuclear deterrence capabilities.