Storm Kristin forces school closures across parts of Spain

Severe weather linked to Storm Kristin, following Storm Joseph, forced the suspension of classes on Wednesday in Extremadura, Ceuta, and 77 municipalities in Andalusia, according to RTVE and regional authorities.

The storm system brought intense rainfall, gale-force winds, snowfall at low altitudes and rough seas, complicating transport across large parts of central and northern Spain.

Spain's national weather agency, Aemet, issued a special warning, forecasting a particularly adverse day with snow expected from around 600-700 meters above sea level and strong winds affecting wide areas.

Authorities, according to RTVE, warned that snowfall and ice were creating dangerous driving conditions in mountainous regions, while heavy rain led to flooding and road closures in several provinces. Coastal areas, particularly along the Mediterranean, were also placed on alert due to strong waves, with potential damage to seaside infrastructure.

In southern Spain, regional authorities in Andalusia suspended in-person schooling in parts of Almeria, Malaga and Cadiz due to extreme weather risks. In Extremadura, the report said, morning classes were halted across all educational centers to ensure student safety, with a decision on afternoon activities to be taken depending on the evolution of the storm.

Classes were also suspended in Ceuta, where authorities issued an orange-level warning for strong winds and coastal hazards.