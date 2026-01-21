Elysee rejects US claims that Macron raised prescription medicine prices

The French presidency on Wednesday dismissed US President Donald Trump's claims that President Emmanuel Macron was forced to increase the price of prescription medicines because of a tariff threat, saying Macron does not set drug prices.

"It's being claimed that President Emmanuel Macron increased the price of medicines," the Elysee wrote in a post on US social media platform X.

But the presidency said prescription medicine prices in France are regulated through the social security system and have not risen.

"He (Macron) does not set their prices. They are regulated by the social security system and have, in fact, remained stable," it said.

The presidency added that the claim runs counter to everyday experience in France, saying, "Anyone who has set foot in a French pharmacy knows this."

The post also included a meme featuring Trump, with the caption "FAKE NEWS" written in capital letters.

The remarks were in response to comments by Trump during his speech at the World Economic Forum in Davos, Switzerland, where he claimed he pressured Macron to accept a doubling or tripling of prescription medicine prices by threatening a 25% tariff on all French imports. Trump claimed Macron accepted the demand.