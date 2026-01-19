Denmark deploys more soldiers to Greenland: Reports

This January 18, 2025 Hand Out image taken by the Danish Defence Forces show Danish soldiers during shooting practice at an undisclosed location in Greenland. (AFP Photo)

Denmark is deploying more soldiers to Greenland, according to local media reports on Monday.

The Danish Armed Forces confirmed the deployment to Danish broadcaster TV 2.

A larger number of Danish combat soldiers are expected to arrive in Kangerlussuaq on Monday evening, in what has been described as "a substantial contribution."

The arrival will add to an ongoing buildup of Danish military personnel in Greenland.

According to the report, about 100 Danish soldiers had already arrived in Nuuk, Greenland's capital, with a similar number deployed to Kangerlussuaq.

The troops are due to take part in the "Arctic Endurance" exercise, which Danish authorities say has been accelerated and intensified following recent statements by US President Donald Trump.

Trump said he wants the "complete and total purchase" of the Danish territory, arguing it is essential for US and global security.

The White House has said Greenland could even be taken militarily.

On Saturday, Trump said he would impose 10% tariffs on the UK, Denmark, Norway, Sweden, France, Germany, the Netherlands, and Finland by Feb.1, with the tariffs rising to 25% by June 1, for their opposition to US control of Greenland.

Following the announcement, the eight European countries issued a joint statement on Sunday, denouncing the US threat and reaffirming their commitment to Arctic security.