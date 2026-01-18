Denmark calls US tariff threats ‘paradoxical’ amid European nations Arctic security push

Danish Foreign Minister Lars Lokke Rasmussen said on Sunday that the US announcement to impose tariffs on several European nations, as they were working together for Arctic security, was "paradoxical" and "disruptive."

During a joint news briefing with Norwegian counterpart Espen Barth Eide in Oslo, he said the planned Arctic Endurance exercise was to stress that they take security in the Arctic seriously, adding that the tariffs announcement was "very paradoxical," according to broadcaster DR.

"It is disruptive that we now have this message from the president, which comes on the back of a number of European countries having taken on the task that Trump believes we have neglected," he noted.

Reaffirming that coordination among EU countries is underway, Rasmussen reiterated that they must respond, as he argued that the tariffs will affect the entire bloc.

"It was a constructive conversation. And we will have to see whether we can continue it, so that the president gives up his dream of taking over Greenland," he also said, referring to their meeting with US officials.

Rasmussen further urged that they must do everything they can to uphold their principles.

"The American president is unconventional, to put it mildly. But the United States is also more than the president," he added.

Eide, for his part, also echoed his Danish counterpart's views by underlining that "fundamental principles are being called into question."

"We will not allow ourselves to be pressured," Eide further underscored.

Their remarks came after Trump said earlier on Saturday that Washington will impose new tariffs on goods from eight European countries starting on Feb. 1, with rates rising sharply in June, citing "national security" concerns linked to Greenland.

Greenland, a self-governing territory within the Kingdom of Denmark, has attracted US interest due to its strategic location and vast mineral resources, as well as alleged concerns about rising Russian and Chinese activity.

Trump has repeatedly said that the US must acquire Greenland for national security and to prevent Russia or China from gaining control of the territory.

Both Denmark and Greenland have rejected any proposal to sell the territory, reaffirming Danish sovereignty over the island.