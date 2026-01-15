UK army launches probe after soldiers test positive for drugs

More than 20 soldiers from the British Army could be dismissed after failing compulsory drugs tests, according to British media reports on Thursday.

The Sun newspaper said 23 personnel from 32 Engineer Regiment, based in Catterick in northern England, were caught in a testing operation shortly before Christmas. The paper described it as the "biggest drugs bust" to affect the Army.

The BBC also reported that the British Army said those involved may be discharged once internal investigations are complete.

"Substance abuse is unacceptable in the Army," a spokesperson said in a statement to the BBC.

"We robustly enforce a zero-tolerance policy to drug use by all those who serve and provide an education program to inform all personnel of the dangers and consequences of substance misuse. A number of soldiers from 32 Engineer Regiment recently failed a compulsory drugs test."

"As the matter is the subject of an ongoing internal investigation, it would be inappropriate to comment further," the spokesperson said.

According to the Sun, around 250 troops from the regiment were ordered to provide urine samples on Dec. 20.

Almost one in 10 of those tested were reported to have tested positive for cocaine.

32 Engineer Regiment provides combat engineering support to the 7th Light Mechanised Brigade, known as the "Desert Rats," which is part of NATO's "Very High Readiness" task force.

The British Army states on its website that soldiers or personnel who fail a drugs test can expect to be discharged from service.

It adds that the Army operates a three-tiered approach to substance misuse, which includes educating soldiers, deterring drug use through testing, and taking disciplinary action when "any service person is found to have used illegal substances."