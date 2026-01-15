Top UK, Finnish diplomats discuss ties, European security

The British foreign secretary met Wednesday with her Finnish counterpart in Helsinki to discuss ties as well as European security and support for Ukraine.

"It was useful to discuss bilateral matters as well as current foreign and security topics, such as European security, support for Ukraine, transatlantic relations, Arctic security, addressing hybrid activity and the shadow fleet," Finnish Foreign Minister Elina Valtonen wrote on US social media company X.

Valtonen said she was pleased to visit the Border Guard patrol vessel Turva with Yvette Cooper to get direct insight into our preparedness for safeguarding the Baltic Sea.

"We agreed to further deepen our profound, multisectoral cooperation and strengthen our trade relations," added Valtonen.

During his visit to Turva, Cooper told the BBC that the UK is ready to work with European allies to intercept sanction-busting oil tankers in Russia's shadow fleet.

"We've already acted in support of US action, and you've seen the interdiction we've taken, we also stand ready to work with other countries and with other allies on the kind of enforcement action we need there," said Cooper.

The BBC reported that the UK government identified a legal basis to allow the military to board and detain vessels in so-called shadow fleets.

The Sanctions and Money Laundering Act from 2018 can be used to approve the use of military force, the ministers believe, according to the report.

Cooper is expected to continue her tour with Norway on Thursday to discuss Arctic security as well as Britain and NATO's presence in the region.