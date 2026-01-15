Spain believes differences over Arctic security can be resolved through dialogue

Spain believes that differences related to Arctic security can be resolved through dialogue, Foreign Minister Jose Manuel Albares said on Thursday, stressing Madrid's full support for Denmark's territorial integrity.

Speaking to reporters in the Spanish Congress, Albares said Arctic security is an important component of NATO security and should be addressed through diplomatic engagement.

"We certainly believe that through dialogue, any differences, any possible suggestions regarding Arctic security, which is an important part of NATO security, can be resolved," he said.

Noting that the position of Greenland's population on its future status is clear, Albares said: "The Greenlanders have made it very clear that they want to remain part of Denmark, that they want to remain a member state of the European Union, and that they want to remain a NATO ally," he said.

He underlined Spain's support for Denmark by saying: "Therefore, our solidarity with Denmark and its territorial integrity as a partner of the European Union, and out of respect for a fundamental principle of the rules-based international order that is essential for maintaining a world at peace, is absolute on the part of the Government of Spain."

The Spanish foreign minister also referred to recent diplomatic contacts involving Denmark, Greenland, and the United States and added that he is following it "very closely." He was referring to talks between the foreign ministers of Denmark, Greenland and the US secretary of state on Wednesday.

Greenland, a self-governing territory within the Kingdom of Denmark, has attracted US interest due to its strategic location and vast mineral resources, as well as alleged concerns about rising Russian and Chinese activity.

Denmark and Greenland have rejected proposals to sell the territory, reaffirming Danish sovereignty over the island.

Several European countries are boosting their military presence in Greenland through exercises and reconnaissance missions, while US President Donald Trump has insisted the territory should be "in the hands of the US" to counter Russia and China.

After a White House meeting on Wednesday, Danish Foreign Minister Lars Lokke Rasmussen said their discussion had failed to change the American position.