Governor: Ukraine drone strike kills one in Russian border village

A Ukrainian drone attack killed one person in Russia's Bryansk border region, Russian officials said on Monday evening.



The victim was travelling in a car in the village of Strachovo near the Ukrainian border when the strike occurred, Governor Alexander Bogomaz said on Telegram.



Russia has waged a full-scale invasion of Ukraine for nearly four years. As part of its defence, Ukraine has repeatedly targeted sites inside Russia, though the scale of damage and casualties there has been far smaller than the devastation caused by Russia's war in Ukraine.

