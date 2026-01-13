US, Germany discuss global security priorities

US Secretary of State Marco Rubio on Monday met with German Foreign Minister Johann Wadephul in Washington, DC, for talks.

Their discussions focused on strengthening supply chain security, reducing Venezuela's role as a regional hub for "adversaries," and advancing diplomatic efforts to end the Russia‑Ukraine war, State Department deputy spokesman Tommy Pigott said in a statement.

Rubio and Wadephul "reiterated the importance of denying Iran the ability to develop or obtain a nuclear weapon," according to the statement.

They also reaffirmed their commitment to deepening the US-German partnership "across these critical priorities," Pigott said.





