Cancelo completes Barcelona medical ahead of loan move from Al Hilal

Joao Cancelo has completed a medical at Barcelona after agreeing a loan move from Saudi Pro League side Al Hilal.



Cancelo is set to put pen to paper on the deal on Tuesday and will be presented to the media in the afternoon.



It will be the Portugal full-back's second spell at LaLiga leaders barca after he completed a season-long loan deal from Manchester City for the 2023-24 campaign.



The 31-year-old, who has 64 caps, could make his first league appearance for Barcelona this season at Real Sociedad on Sunday.



Cancelo reportedly turned down an offer from Inter Milan to rejoin the Spanish giants, who are expected to keep their transfer business this month to a minimum.

