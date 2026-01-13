US ALLOWS MEXICO TO SHIP OIL TO CUBA DESPITE TRUMPS NO MORE OIL WARNING

US allows Mexico to ship oil to Cuba despite Trump's 'no more oil' warning

The US is allowing Mexico to ship oil to Cuba despite President Donald Trump's Sunday declaration that "no more oil" will go to the island nation, CBS News reported Monday.

"There will be no more oil or money going to Cuba — zero!" Trump wrote, urging Cuba to seek a new deal before "it is too late."

However, Washington is permitting Mexico to supply oil to the Carribean nation, according to the news outlet citing US Energy Secretary Chris Wright and another US official.

Per report, US official said due to Cuba's deteriorating economic situation, the country was reselling the oil coming from Venezuela before the US military operation and President Nicolas Maduro's capture, making oil imports vital for them.

The official said the US does not seek Cuba's government collapse but rather wants to negotiate with the island nation about changing its communist system.

Trump named Cuba among possible future targets days after the Venezuela operation, saying the Caribbean nation "is ready to fall."

Cuban President Miguel Diaz-Canel said Monday his government is not currently engaging with the US administration except on technical migration matters amid heightened tensions.

Cuban Foreign Minister Bruno Rodriguez stressed his country's sovereignty over oil imports on Sunday, asserting Cuba is free to trade with any country that wishes to do so.