Belgian defense chief calls for NATO initiative in Arctic

Belgian Defense Minister Theo Francken on Sunday called for an enhanced NATO presence in Greenland and the surrounding areas in response to the growing presence of Russia and China.

"This would clearly show Russia and China that Greenland is part of NATO," Francken stated during a program on Belgium's VTM.

Francken said that he was concerned about the US threat on Greenland, adding that he immediately got in touch with the US ambassadors and told them that "this is highly problematic."

"Greenland is not Venezuela or Iran. It is a matter of key importance for NATO's presence," he added.

"The Arctic region is becoming increasingly important from a geopolitical standpoint as the polar ice caps melt. There is now much more traffic.

"But that is precisely why NATO exists. Let us work together and avoid attacking or discrediting each other publicly, otherwise Putin will be drinking champagne in Moscow," added Francken.

In this regard, a NATO-led Arctic Sentry initiative could be established, the Belgian defense chief highlighted.