Germany vows ‘full solidarity’ with Denmark in US dispute over Greenland

Germany on Friday pledged "full solidarity" with Denmark amid US threats to annex Greenland, warning that international law must not be overridden by power politics, according to German media reports.

"International law applies. It cannot be that the law of the strongest prevails. And that is why Denmark has our full solidarity, and we will make that clear to the US at every opportunity," Vice Chancellor Lars Klingbeil said on the second day of a closed-door meeting of the Social Democratic Party's parliamentary group.

The meeting also addressed broader international developments, with Klingbeil describing the current global situation as marked by "dramatic upheavals."

He said transatlantic relations, long a cornerstone of foreign and security policy, were "disintegrating and in a state of dissolution."

"There can only be one consequence," Klingbeil said. "We in Europe are now drawing the right conclusions from this. We are ensuring our European sovereignty."

Germany earlier warned US President Donald Trump over his controversial remarks on Greenland, stressing that the autonomous territory belongs to Denmark and that borders must not be changed by force.

"It's completely clear that Greenland is an autonomously administered territory that belongs to Denmark. Borders must not be moved by force. Territories must not be annexed by force. We are bound by the principles of international law as laid down in the UN Charter," Deputy Government Spokesman Sebastian Hille told reporters in Berlin earlier this week.

German Chancellor Friedrich Merz has repeatedly voiced support for Denmark in response to Trump's claims over Greenland.

Trump has on several occasions expressed his desire to take control of Greenland, a self-governing territory within Denmark, and has not ruled out the use of military force.



