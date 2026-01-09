France to vote against EU-Mercosur trade deal: Macron

President Emmanuel Macron said Thursday that France will vote against the signing of a trade agreement between the EU and Mercosur countries, citing concerns about agriculture, food sovereignty and limited economic gains.

In a post on US social media platform X, Macron said the economic benefits of the deal would be marginal, noting that the European Commission estimates it would increase EU GDP by 0.05% by 2040.

"It does not justify exposing agricultural sectors that are sensitive and essential to our food sovereignty," he said.

He highlighted three key safeguards secured during negotiations: an "emergency brake" on imports in case of market disruption, reciprocity measures to ensure imported products meet EU production standards and strengthened food safety and veterinary controls.

Macron pointed to European Commission commitments, including an additional €45 billion for farmers under the EU's Common Agricultural Policy from 2028, and protection against fertilizer price increases linked to the EU carbon border tax.

"Despite these undeniable advances, it must be acknowledged that there is unanimous political rejection of the agreement, as clearly shown by recent debates in the National Assembly and the Senate. In this context, France will vote against the signing of the agreement. The stage of signing the agreement does not mark the end of the story," he added.

The decision adds to opposition from several EU member states, including Ireland, Poland and Hungary. But the objections are not expected to prevent the European Commission from securing approval, as the vote will be held under a qualified majority system.

Ireland and Hungary have announced they will vote against the agreement, citing concerns about its effect on farmers. Poland is also known to oppose the deal, while countries such as Germany and Spain support the deal. Italy has expressed conditional backing, calling for safeguards to protect vulnerable agricultural sectors.

Meanwhile, farmers staged protests in several European countries, including Spain, Belgium, Greece and France, blocking major roads, ports and border crossings with tractors, as the EU prepares to vote on a free trade agreement with the South American Mercosur bloc.

In France, farmers drove dozens of tractors into Paris early Thursday, gathering near iconic landmarks such as the Eiffel Tower and the Arc de Triomphe, broadcaster BFMTV reported.

The protests aim to draw attention to what farmers describe as mounting pressure on the agricultural sector, particularly from trade agreements they say expose them to unfair competition.

The demonstrations come as divisions deepen among EU member states ahead of the expected vote on Friday.

The EU-Mercosur agreement would grant preferential tariffs for imports of beef, poultry, dairy products, sugar and ethanol from Brazil, Argentina, Paraguay, Uruguay and Bolivia, while European industrial goods would gain broader access to South American markets.

Originally expected to be signed in December, the deal was postponed to the new year due to resistance from several member states.