Poland rises to 7th most popular destination for UK migrants

Poland became the seventh most popular destination for British migrants in 2025, rising from 41,000 Britons living in the country a decade ago to 185,000, placing it among the fastest-growing destinations for British expatriates in Europe, according to United Nations data.

British newspapers including The Times and The Telegraph have recently highlighted Poland's economic performance, pointing to rising incomes, robust growth and expanding opportunities for skilled workers. The coverage reflects a broader shift in perceptions of the country from just a labor source to a major European economic engine.

The trend has caught the attention of Polish business leaders, including Rafal Brzoska, the founder and chief executive officer of parcel-locker giant InPost. Speaking at a business meeting in London, Brzoska said Poland should seize the opportunity created by Britain's changing migration patterns.

"This trend of British exodus and migration to Poland is only likely to increase," he said. "We should do everything to ensure that the most talented people come to us -- those who want to build value and strengthen the country, not just survive."

Brzoska described the approach as "smart migration."

The growing number of Britons settling in Poland comes alongside a parallel movement in the opposite direction. After years in which the UK was the primary destination for Polish migrants, that flow has slowed — and partially reversed.

At its peak, more than one million Poles lived in the United Kingdom. Between 2017 and 2022, however, an estimated 200,000 Poles returned to Poland.





