Paris traffic jams top 1,000 km as snow disrupts transport

Winter weather brought transport disruption across the Paris region on Monday, triggering more than 1,000 kilometres of traffic jams at their peak, according to traffic service Sytadin.



The total length of congestion exceeded the 1,000-kilometre mark in the late afternoon, around four times the average for that time of day. Traffic conditions gradually improved during the evening.



Drivers in and around Paris, where winters are usually mild and most vehicles are not fitted with winter tyres, were subject to stricter speed limits. Under an order from the Paris police prefecture, motorists had to limit their speed to 80 kilometres per hour.



Snow and icy conditions also disrupted traffic in north-western France, including Normandy and Brittany.



Public transport in the capital was affected as well. Paris transport operator RATP said bus services were temporarily suspended, while regional train services also experienced disruptions.



The weather forced authorities to cut flights at Paris' Charles de Gaulle and Orly airports by 15% until the evening, French Transport Minister Philippe Tabarot said. Runways needed to be cleared and aircraft de-iced, he added.



Despite the disruption, the snowfall also drew onlookers to Montmartre, where passers-by watched a skier descend the hill near the Sacré-Coeur basilica, using the snow-covered slope for an improvised run.



