Netherlands scales back anti-drug operations with US in Caribbean

The Netherlands has decided to temporarily scale down its cooperation with the US in counter-narcotics operations in the Caribbean, limiting Dutch naval activity to territorial waters, outgoing Defense Minister Ruben Brekelmans said Tuesday.

Brekelmans said during a visit to Aruba that Dutch naval vessels will no longer assist US-led anti-drug operations in international waters, Dutch news broadcaster NOS reported.

According to Brekelmans, the US has increasingly pursued a policy of using lethal force against suspected traffickers in international waters, resulting in the deaths of more than 100 people without judicial process.

"That's really up to them; we're not part of that," said Brekelmans.

Until recently, the Netherlands worked closely with the US Coast Guard to combat drug smuggling along key trafficking routes that pass near Curacao and Bonaire, both constituent parts of the Kingdom of the Netherlands.

Dutch naval forces have intercepted tens of thousands of kilograms of cocaine in the region in the last five years. Suspected smugglers were typically detained and transferred to US authorities for prosecution.

Meanwhile, Foreign Minister Caspar Veldkamp said the government is closely monitoring security developments in the Caribbean part of the kingdom, following US attacks near Caracas and the capture of Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro.

In a letter to parliament, Veldkamp said there is currently no "acute threat" to the islands, despite their proximity to Venezuela.

He added that authorities have prepared contingency plans in case the islands become inaccessible for a prolonged period or face a large influx of refugees.

The caretaker government urged all parties to prevent further escalation and to adhere to international law, stressing that the Netherlands remains on standby to protect the Caribbean part of the Kingdom if needed.