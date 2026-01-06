KOSOVOS MINISTER WARNS SERBIA MIRRORS RUSSIA’S REGIONAL AMBITIONS

Kosovo's Foreign Minister Donika Gervalla-Schwarz warned on Monday that Serbia's actions reflect Russia's intentions in the region, accusing Belgrade's leadership of pursuing destabilizing ambitions rather than democratic reforms.

"History has taught us that to understand Russia's intentions in our region, one should watch Serbia's actions. Serbia doesn't have a foreign policy different from Moscow's," Gervalla-Schwarz said in a post on the US social media platform X.

Referring to recent remarks by Serbia's president, she said: "Yesterday, Serbia's president declared the world order dead and said they would double the army. The message is clearly both for Russia and from Russia."

Gervalla-Schwarz rejected claims that Serbia faces external threats, stating that "the fact is, no one is threatening Serbia."

According to her, the threat "lies in its leadership, which, instead of building a normal European state focused on EU reforms and democracy, dreams of a regional empire — a Russian mindset in miniature."

"It wouldn't be the first time Serbia sets fire to Europe," she warned.



