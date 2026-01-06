French farmers announce multi-day road blockade south of Lyon

Farmers from central France began blocking a major motorway south of Lyon on Monday in a protest expected to disrupt traffic for several days, according to the organizers.

The action, called by the Rural Coordination union, will see farmers from the Loire and Haute-Loire departments block the A7 motorway in both directions near Pierre-Benite, France Bleu reported.

Its organizers said farmers would begin gathering before dawn, with convoys departing from Beauvallon and Brignais and converging toward the A450 before heading onto the A7. At least 50 tractors are expected to take part in what is described as a "slow-moving" protest before the full blockade is put in place.

"This is where we will set up our roadblock," said Serge Genevay, head of Rural Coordination in the Rhone department, referring to the section of the A7 near an industrial zone south of Lyon. Authorities have advised motorists to avoid the area.

According to union officials, the blockade is not planned as a one-day action.

"The tractors will not move on Monday. We have organized ourselves to maintain this blockade for several days. We are ready to stay despite the cold," said Alain Pioteyry, president of Rural Coordination in the Loire region.

The protest is driven by farmers' anger over the government's handling of an outbreak of nodular dermatitis affecting cattle as well as opposition to a planned free trade agreement between the European Union and the Mercosur countries.

Farmers in France are angered over the proposed agreement due to fears of unfair competition from cheaper South American agricultural imports that do not meet the same strict environmental and sanitary standards as products in the EU.

Local elected officials from the Loire and Haute-Loire regions have been invited to visit the blockade to hold talks with the demonstrators.

At the national level, agricultural unions are expected to meet with Prime Minister Sebastien Lecornu early next week. The continuation of the blockade will depend on the outcome of that meeting and on announcements expected from Agriculture Minister Annie Genevard, organizers said.

Other farming unions, including the FNSEA, have not announced their participation in the action at this stage.



