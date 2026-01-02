Electric vehicle drivers face London congestion charge for first time

Electric vehicle (EV) drivers in central London have to pay the capital's congestion charge for the first time.



Mayor Sadiq Khan confirmed in November that EVs would lose their exemption from the fee from Friday.



The regular daily congestion charge for non-electrified vehicles has also risen for the first time since 2020 – from £15 to £18 ($20.20 to $24.30).



The congestion charge, introduced in 2003, covers an area of central London between 7 am and 6 pm on weekdays, and between noon and 6 pm on weekends and bank holidays.



Pure battery-powered EVs had been eligible for a 100% discount, but from Friday this was reduced to 25% for cars, and 50% for vans and lorries.



The EV discount will be cut further from March 4, 2030, to 12.5% for cars and 25% for vans and lorries.



Reductions of up to 90% will be awarded to residents who live within the zone.



However, those who move into the zone after March 1, 2027, will not get a discount unless they use an electric vehicle.

