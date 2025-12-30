Poland signs $3.8B deal with South Korea to manufacture medium-range missiles

Poland has signed a €3.3 billion ($3.8 billion) defense agreement with South Korea to jointly manufacture medium-range precision-guided missiles.

The contract was signed on Monday by Poland's Armament Agency and a consortium of South Korea's Hanwha and Poland's WB Group, TVP World reported.

It covers the joint production of more than 10,000 CGR-080 medium-range missiles for Poland's Homar-K rocket launcher systems, officials said.

Under the agreement, a joint Polish-South Korean production facility will be established in the northwestern city of Gorzow Wielkopolski.

Missile deliveries are scheduled to take place between 2030 and 2033.

The munitions will be integrated into the Homar-K launcher system, a Polish-adapted version of South Korea's K239 Chunmoo multiple rocket launcher platform, mounted on domestically produced Jelcz military trucks.

Poland's Defense Minister Wladyslaw Kosiniak-Kamysz said the deal marks a major step toward greater self-reliance in the defense sector. He stressed that technology transfer, production licensing, and local manufacturing capacity would allow Polish engineers to become co-producers of advanced military systems.

"Manufacturing independence is now becoming a reality," he said, according to state news agency PAP.

Senior Polish defense officials and a special envoy of the South Korean president attended the signing ceremony. Kosiniak-Kamysz added that both sides aim to turn the planned facility in Gorzow Wielkopolski into a European sales hub for Chunmoo rocket munitions, supplying other countries in the region.

The agreement is the third major defense deal between Poland and South Korea in recent years. Under contracts signed in 2022 and 2024, Warsaw purchased around 290 Homar-K launcher modules along with thousands of precision-guided medium- and long-range missiles.



