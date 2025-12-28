Kosovo votes in bid to break a year-long political deadlock

Kosovo citizens are voting Sunday in snap parliamentary elections, hoping to end ten months of political deadlock.

Vetevendosje (VV), the party of incumbent Prime Minister Albin Kurti, won the most votes in last February's parliamentary elections, but its 42 percent was not enough to secure a majority in the 120-seat parliament.

MPs needed more than 50 sessions to agree on a speaker, but no coalition or government emerged, forcing the country to go back to the polls.

By 11 am local time (10 GMT), 8.27 percent of citizens had voted, broadly in line with turnout in February, which ended with just 40.6 percent of voters turning out.

Arben Xhelili, 42, an economist from Pristina, was not optimistic after casting his vote. "I expect the same situation after the elections," he said.

Brikenda Rexhepi, editor-in-chief of Koha Media Group, said that "beyond political instability and public disappointment, the deadlock has had clear economic and diplomatic costs."

She said this election offers the opportunity to form "functioning institutions after a year of failed attempts".

In front of one of the polling stations in Pristina, Arefik Mexhmejli, a 66-year-old pensioner, said whoever wins "should work harder for the economy".

- Economy in focus -

Seen as the frontrunner, Kurti hopes, after a rapid two-week campaign, to "win by a wide margin" and "go beyond 50 percent," he told AFP in an interview on Tuesday.

While he campaigned in February on a promise to govern Kosovo "from one end to the other" - including Serb-majority areas where Belgrade's influence often outweighs Pristina's - Kurti has now focused on the economy, sidelining relations with Serbia -- which has never recognised the secession of its former province in 2008.

"Beyond the controversies, the economy is doing very well and this year again we will record GDP growth of 4 percent. Throughout my term, we have never fallen below 4 percent," Kurti told AFP.

In recent days, he has also announced that the government would pay 100 euros ($117) to pensioners and to every family with young children by the end of the year.

"Electoral corruption," responded the two other main parties, the Democratic Party of Kosovo (PDK) and the Democratic League of Kosovo (LDK).

They have also campaigned on the economy and the most vulnerable groups - but by attacking the government record.

"Kosovo has been poorly governed. Prices have risen by 40 to 50 percent, electricity has become more expensive, while wages and pensions have remained almost unchanged. That will change with a PDK government," promised PDK leader Bedri Hamza.

"Development projects have never progressed because of poor political choices," and "inflation has eaten away at incomes," echoed Lumir Abdixhiku, the LDK candidate.

He criticised Kurti's hard-line policy towards the Serb minority, which has also been lambasted by allies, including the United States.

"We have lost allies, we have lost the trust of the international community, institutions have been blocked," Abdixhiku accused.

More than two million people are eligible to vote - including tens of thousands registered abroad -- in Sunday's election.

"We expect better than what it is now," Suzana Simnica, 53, said after voting in Pristina.

High expectations were also voiced by Fatmir Vehapi, 65, who came from Switzerland just to vote.

In addition to the three main parties, voters must also choose representatives for the 20 seats reserved for minorities - 10 for the Serb minority, four for Roma, Ashkali and Balkan Egyptians, three for Bosniaks, two for Turks and one for Gorani.