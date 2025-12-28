China’s 1st 6-ton-class tiltrotor aircraft makes maiden flight

The Lanying R6000, a 6-ton-class tiltrotor aircraft developed by a Chinese company and the world's first aircraft of its kind, made its maiden flight on Sunday in China's southwestern Sichuan province.

Designed for point-to-point air commuting in cities, across seas, and through mountainous areas, the R6000 aims to reduce travel time and connect regions, according to a statement sent to the Global Times by the developer, United Aircraft.

Project manager Zhao Fengming told the Global Times that the R6000 marks China's entry into the global lead in tiltrotor aviation, breaking a long-standing technological monopoly.

Equipped with the AES100 engine independently developed by AERO Engine Corporation of China, the R6000 features advanced tiltrotor technology.

It can smoothly transition between vertical takeoff and high-speed horizontal flight.

This combines the vertical takeoff and precise hovering of helicopters with the long range, large payload, and speed of fixed-wing aircraft, creating a unique dual-mode platform.

The R6000 can cruise at 550 km/h (342 mph), twice the speed of traditional helicopters. It has a maximum commercial payload of 2,000 kg (4,409 lbs) and a range of 4,000 km (2,485 miles), four times that of typical helicopters.

Its service ceiling of 7,620 meters (25,000 feet) is twice as high as that of traditional helicopters. Additionally, it features wing-folding and blade-retraction technologies that minimize its size for easier parking and storage in confined spaces.



