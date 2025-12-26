News Europe Two men remain missing at sea off English coast after Christmas swim

DPA EUROPE Published December 26,2025 Subscribe

Two men remain missing at sea after getting into difficulty off a beach in south-west England, police said on Thursday.



Emergency services were called to the seaside town of Budleigh Salterton in Devon on Christmas morning following reports of people in distress in the water.



A number of people were safely recovered to shore and checked by paramedics or taken to hospital as a precaution.



On Thursday evening, Devon and Cornwall Police confirmed that the coastguard and rescue operations had been called off in the area.



Two men, aged in their 40s and 60s, were not located during the extensive searches and remain missing.



Their families have been informed of developments, a force spokeswoman said.



A yellow weather warning for wind was in place across parts of the south-west and Wales on Christmas Day.



No warnings have been issued for Boxing Day, but police urged people not to go swimming in the sea.



Detective Superintendent Hayley Costar, of Devon and Cornwall Police, said: "Today, emergency services have been responding to a truly tragic incident in Budleigh Salterton.



"Our thoughts remain firmly with the families and friends of the two men who are currently missing and to all who may have witnessed and be impacted by the incident."



A number of Christmas and Boxing Day swims were cancelled this year because of a yellow weather warning for wind, police said.






















