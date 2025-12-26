Israeli settler groups expand illegal outpost in West Bank

Israeli settlers who seized Palestinian land have expanded an illegal settlement outpost in the city of Nablus in the northern part of the occupied West Bank.

In a statement Thursday, the legal organization Al-Baidar said the settler groups added prefabricated houses to an illegal settlement outpost established on Mount Qarqafa, between the towns of Aqraba and Jurish, southeast of Nablus.

It said that through this action, Israelis seizing Palestinian land aim to annex new areas belonging to Palestinians.

The statement highlighted that this step "is a continuation of the expansion of illegal settlement outposts on Palestinian land, further endangering Palestinian communities in the area and directly threatening Palestinians' land and property rights."

Israelis who have seized Palestinian land also cut down approximately 150 olive trees belonging to Palestinians east of Al-Khalil.

Such groups first set up makeshift huts made of various materials in areas where they plan to establish "illegal settlement" outposts, fencing them off and building access roads. In this way, they prepare the area for illegal settlements.

Although the outposts are also considered illegal by Israeli authorities, many of them are later transformed into illegal Jewish settlements after a certain period of time.

According to figures released by the UN, attacks by Israelis seizing Palestinian land against Palestinians in the occupied West Bank have reached their highest level in the last 20 years since records began.

Since Israel launched its assault on the Gaza Strip in October 2023, there has also been an increase in detentions, raids and attacks against Palestinians in the occupied West Bank and East Jerusalem.

Approximately 451,000 Israelis in the occupied West Bank and around 230,000 in East Jerusalem are living on seized Palestinian land. Under international law, these seizures are considered illegal.

Israelis residing in these areas make daily life even more difficult for Palestinians living under occupation in the West Bank.