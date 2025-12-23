Poland scrambles aircraft after Russia strikes Ukraine, Polish armed forces say

Polish and allied aircraft ⁠were deployed early on Tuesday to ensure ‍the safety of Polish airspace ‌after Russia ‍launched airstrikes targeting western Ukraine near the border with Poland, the armed forces of the NATO-member country said.

"Fighter jets were scrambled, and ⁠ground-based air-defence and radar reconnaissance systems were put on heightened readiness," the operational command of the armed forces ‌said in a post on social media website X.

"These measures are ‍preventive in nature and ‍are aimed ‍at securing and ⁠protecting ‍the airspace, especially in areas adjacent to the threatened regions."

























