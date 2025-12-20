Russia to terminate post‑Soviet military agreements with European countries

The Russian government on Saturday officially authorized the Defense Ministry to terminate a series of bilateral military cooperation agreements signed with several European nations between 1992 and 2002.

The termination list includes agreements with Germany, Poland, and Norway, as well as similar pacts with Bulgaria, Romania, Denmark, the UK, the Netherlands, Croatia, Belgium, and the Czech Republic.

The order was published on the government's official legal portal, formalizing the end of post‑Cold War military‑diplomatic frameworks amid current geopolitical tensions.



