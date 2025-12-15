Ukraine talks set to continue in Berlin

Efforts for a possible ceasefire between Ukraine and Russia are set to continue on Monday in Berlin.



The specific proposals currently on the table are not publicly known.



The US administration appears to have at least initially acknowledged the prospects for progress in the negotiations in Berlin, having made the dispatch of a delegation to Germany conditional on such expectations. The US delegation arrived on Sunday.



On Monday afternoon, German Chancellor Friedrich Merz and Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky are expected at German-Ukrainian economic talks.



For Monday evening, Merz has invited European leaders to the Chancellery in Berlin to discuss the status of the Ukraine talks.



Zelensky and several advisers met US Special Envoy Steve Witkoff and US President Donald Trump's son-in-law, Jared Kushner, for consultations at the Chancellery on Sunday.



It remained unclear, however, whether, and in what format, adviser-level talks between US and Ukrainian representatives would continue on Monday.



Russia views the negotiations with some suspicion.



The contributions of the Europeans and Ukraine to Trump's peace plan "will scarcely be constructive," foreign policy adviser to Russian President Vladimir Putin, Yuri Ushakov, said on Russian state television before the talks in Berlin began.

