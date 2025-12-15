Russia aims to reshape borders by force, despite negotiations, warns Italian president

The Italian president on Monday reiterated his concern due to the Russia-Ukraine war going on "with immense destruction" and victims, warning that Moscow intends to forcefully redefine borders and balance in Europe.

Speaking at the Ambassadors' Conference at the Foreign Ministry building in Rome, Sergio Mattarella accused Russia of intending "to break the principle of refusing to redefine the balance and borders in Europe by force."

"This action was already considered irresponsible and inadmissible over 50 years ago at the Helsinki Conference on Cooperation and Security on the Continent," Mattarella was quoted by the Italian news agency ANSA as saying.

There is a "disorderly and unjustified" aggression against the EU, carried out by "distorting the truth" and presenting the bloc as an oppressive organization, he stressed.

Amid the ongoing war in Ukraine, Russia has been accused of carrying out destabilizing activities across Europe, a claim by Europeans and denied by Moscow.

In a latest response, the European Commission said early Monday that it decided to adopt restrictive measures against an additional 12 individuals and two entities, "in light of Russia's continued hybrid activities," including Foreign Information Manipulation and Interference and malicious cyber activities against the EU and its member states and partners.

Several European countries have also blamed Russia for a series of airspace violations near European airports and military sites.

About the Gaza ceasefire, Mattarella said the tragedy of Gaza, with civilian suffering and the persistently high risk of escalation, continues to expose the Middle East to "new fractures."

"Achieving a ceasefire ... requires the firm support of the entire international community," he noted.

According to Gaza's Health Ministry, more than 390 people were killed and over 1,060 injured in Israel's ceasefire violations in the enclave since Oct. 10.

Israel has killed nearly 70,700 people, mostly women and children, and injured over 171,100 in attacks in Gaza since October 2023, which have continued despite the ceasefire.