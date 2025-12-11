3 damaged buildings collapse in Gaza City due to heavy rains

Three buildings sheltering displaced Palestinians collapsed on Thursday after heavy rains flooded western Gaza City, according to witnesses.

No injuries have been reported in the incident.

Gaza's Civil Defense warned civilians against the risk of collapsing for many damaged buildings amid heavy rainfall that caused additional cracks in walls and columns already damaged in Israeli bombardment.

Spokesman Mahmoud Basal told Anadolu that the organization received more than 2,500 appeals from displaced families whose tents were flooded during the winter storm.

Hundreds of tents sheltering displaced families across the enclave were flooded for a second consecutive day after heavy overnight rainfall.

Storms and heavy weather are expected to continue until Friday evening.

In a statement, Palestinian group Hamas held Israel fully responsible for "tragic conditions" endured by the Palestinians in Gaza due to its prevention of the entry of shelter materials, while tents of displaced families are not capable of withstanding harsh winter conditions.

Hamas called on mediators and guarantors of the ceasefire agreement to take immediate action and exert pressure on the Israeli government to allow the entry of all necessary shelter materials without restrictions and open the Rafah border crossing in both directions.

Since Wednesday, thousands of tents housing survivors of Israel's war have turned into pools of water, soaking bedding, clothing, and food supplies and leaving hundreds of Palestinian families exposed to the cold without warmth or shelter.

According to earlier data, Gaza needs around 300,000 tents and prefabricated housing units to meet the most basic shelter needs of Palestinians after

Israel destroyed infrastructure over two years of war. The UN estimates the cost of reconstructing Gaza at about $70 billion.

Israel has killed more than 70,000 Palestinians and wounded over 171,000 in Gaza since October 2023. The assault came to a halt under the ceasefire deal that took effect two months ago.