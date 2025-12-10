Poland eyes MiG-29 transfer to Ukraine for defense tech deal

Poland is considering donating its remaining Soviet-era MiG-29 fighter jets to Ukraine in return for access to Ukrainian drone and missile technology, General Staff of the armed forces said.

Military officials said the aircraft are nearing the end of their service life and are unlikely to undergo further modernization, making a potential transfer part of both Poland's fleet renewal and its broader support for Kyiv.

The General Staff confirmed that talks are underway, but stressed that no formal decision has yet been made.

"The donation of the aircraft would be part of the alliance's policy of supporting Ukraine and maintaining the security of NATO's eastern flank," it said on US social media company X.

Poland's MiG-29s would eventually be replaced by US-made F-16s and South Korea's FA-50 light combat aircraft, which are gradually taking over the fleet's operational duties.

In return, the government is exploring the possibility of obtaining selected missile and drone technologies from Ukraine, whose rapid wartime innovation has made it a major producer of unmanned systems.

"The aim is not only to compensate for equipment, but above all to acquire and jointly develop new defense and industrial competences," the statement said.

Ukraine now manufactures thousands of drones per month and has accelerated development of long-range strike capabilities amid hesitation from some Western partners, including the US, to provide such weapons.

According to Poland's PAP news agency, Ukraine currently operates around 40 MiG-29 jets. Since Russia launched its war in 2022, Kyiv has already received 14 MiG-29s from Poland and 13 from Slovakia, helping to sustain its aging fleet.