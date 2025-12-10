Syrian detained in new Israeli raid in Daraa province

Israeli army forces detained a Syrian man in a new incursion into the southern Daraa province, marking the latest violation of the country's sovereignty, local media reported on Wednesday.

The state-run TV channel Alikhbariya said that Israeli forces advanced into Al-Aridah village of western Daraa at midnight.

Israeli soldiers stormed the house of a Syrian family and detained a young citizen, the outlet said.

There was no immediate comment from the Israeli army or Syrian authorities on the report.

Syrian government data shows that since December 2024, Israel has carried out over 1,000 airstrikes on Syria and more than 400 cross-border raids into the southern provinces.

After the fall of the Bashar al-Assad regime in late 2024, Israel expanded its occupation of the Syrian Golan Heights by seizing the demilitarized buffer zone, a move that violated a 1974 agreement with Syria.