EU Commission questions Greece plan under Security Action for Europe

The European Commission on Tuesday asked Greece to provide further clarifications on its national investment plan under the EU's new Security Action for Europe (SAFE) initiative, a spokesperson said.

EU Commission spokesperson Thomas Regnier told reporters that Brussels is assessing all 19 national plans submitted by EU member states after the College of Commissioners approved the provisional allocation of €150 billion ($174 billion) in SAFE funds on Sept. 9.

Regnier claimed that the evaluation is "ongoing and completely normal," adding that the Commission routinely contacts national authorities when additional details are required.

"When we have a question on the national plans that we received, which is the case here with Greece, when we are asking ourselves questions, we go back to the national authorities to ask for certain clarifications," he said, noting that the content of the plans is "highly sensitive" and cannot be discussed publicly.

He emphasized that no national plan has been rejected and declined to discuss any potential delays in the initial 15% disbursement of SAFE funds. The Commission's review examines whether each proposal meets the criteria outlined in the SAFE Regulation.

Greece submitted its investment plan on Nov. 29, outlining 22 defense procurement programs worth €2.8 billion. The figure significantly exceeds the provisional allocation of €787 million granted to Athens in September and falls well above the €1.2 billion Greece requested in July.

According to a letter sent by the Commission's SAFE Task Force on Dec. 5, Athens has been asked to resubmit a revised plan aligned with its provisional allocation.

The Commission said the distribution of SAFE funds was based on the principles of "equal treatment, solidarity, proportionality and transparency," taking into account minimum and maximum thresholds requested by all EU member states.

Brussels also asked Greece to provide detailed clarifications on several procurement actions, stressing that a timely response is needed to advance the evaluation before EU governments adopt the Council Implementing Decision.

The SAFE initiative, announced earlier this year, aims to support joint procurement and strengthen Europe's defense industrial base as part of the bloc's broader strategic autonomy efforts.



