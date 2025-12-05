German parliament approves new military service law

Germany's parliament approved legislation Friday to overhaul the country's military service system, introducing mandatory health screenings for young men while keeping recruitment voluntary.

Parliament voted 323 to 272, with one abstention, to approve the new military service law. The legislation aims to expand the Bundeswehr to between 255,000 and 270,000 active soldiers by 2035.

Under the new system, all 18-year-old men born from Jan. 1, 2008, onward must complete a questionnaire about their qualifications, fitness and willingness to serve. Men must respond and undergo medical examinations, while participation remains voluntary for women.

Defense Minister Boris Pistorius told lawmakers the new law is "a decisive step" for Germany's defense capability. "The service should initially be voluntary, but it's also clear: if that isn't enough, we won't be able to avoid partial conscription. This country, this democracy, deserves it," he said.

The legislation requires approval from the Bundesrat, Germany's upper house, later this month before taking effect on Jan. 1, 2026.

The reform addresses chronic personnel shortages in Germany's armed forces, which currently have about 184,000 active soldiers. To meet NATO commitments, the Defense Ministry aims to expand the Bundeswehr to around 270,000 active troops by 2035. This requires approximately 20,000 new recruits each year.

Germany abolished compulsory military service in 2011, shifting to an all-volunteer professional force.





