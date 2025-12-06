 Contact Us
News World Consumer credit in US up less than expected in October

Consumer credit in US up less than expected in October

U.S. consumer credit rose by $9.2 billion in October, less than the anticipated $11.8 billion increase, according to the Federal Reserve.

Anadolu Agency WORLD
Published December 06,2025
Subscribe
CONSUMER CREDIT IN US UP LESS THAN EXPECTED IN OCTOBER

Consumer credit in the US rose less than expected in October, climbing $9.2 billion on a monthly basis, the Fed said on Friday.

Consumer credit reached a volume of $5.08 trillion in October, while market expectations for consumer credit were for an increase of $11.8 billion.

During this period, revolving credit, such as credit cards, rose by $5.4 billion on a monthly basis, while non-revolving credit, such as home, auto, and student loans, was up by $3.7 billion.

Consumer credit also climbed 2.2% on an annual basis in October.

Revolving credit rose 4.9% annually during the same period, while non-revolving credit was up 1.2%.