Uncommon 3.3 magnitude earthquake shakes Northern England

A 3.3-magnitude earthquake rattled communities in north-west England late Wednesday, according to the British Geological Survey (BGS).

The tremor struck shortly after 23.23 pm local time and was felt across Lancashire and the southern Lake District, including the towns of Kendal and Ulverston, all within roughly 19 km (12 miles) of the epicenter.

The quake occurred just off the coast of Silverdale in Lancashire at an estimated depth of 1.86 miles, BGS data showed. There were no immediate reports of injuries or structural damage.

Emergency services said the tremor prompted a wave of calls from concerned residents. Lancashire Fire and Rescue Service reported that "many residents felt or heard a loud bang" in the Carnforth area.

Local police also said they had received reports of what sounded like a "loud explosion" around the same time.

Lancashire Police later confirmed a "minor earthquake near the Lancashire and Cumbria border, measuring 3.3 magnitude," adding that officers were working alongside fire and ambulance crews to assess the situation.

Volunteer-run monitoring site Volcano Discovery said it had received more than 1,000 felt reports, including some from as far away as Blackpool.

Earthquakes in the UK are relatively uncommon and usually very small. Although hundreds of minor tremors are recorded each year, only a small fraction are strong enough to be felt by people.