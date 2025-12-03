Ireland vows long-term backing for Ukraine

Ireland pledged unwavering and long-term support for Ukraine as President Volodymyr Zelenskyy arrived in Dublin on Tuesday for his first official visit.

At a joint news conference, Irish Taoiseach Micheal Martin said "we all wish that your visit here was under different, happier circumstances," adding: "We hope that we will soon be able to welcome you back when peace has come to Ukraine and its people."

Martin said the visit "comes at a critical moment for Ukraine and for Europe" as Ukraine continues to defend itself against "the brutal and illegal war" waged by Russia.

Condemning Russian President Vladimir Putin, he said the Russian leader "seeks to gain an advantage at the negotiating table by intensifying Russia's relentless onslaught on the frontline and on Ukrainians, on Ukrainian cities and infrastructure."

"He must never be allowed to succeed," Martin stressed.

He described the nightly barrage of missiles and drones targeting Ukraine as "shocking," adding: "The people of Ukraine deserve to be safe in their own homes. Their children deserve to sleep safely in their own beds. Ireland will continue to support the people of Ukraine for as long as it takes."

He also offered unequivocal backing for Ukraine's ambition to join the European Union, despite resistance from some member states.

"We will continue to work, including when we hold the EU presidency next year, to advance negotiations on its membership as much as we can," he said. "The people of Ukraine are working extremely hard to achieve their EU ambitions, and they deserve our backing."

"EU membership transformed our country and underpins our prosperity, and we want the same for our Ukrainian friends."

"Know that for as long as Ukraine needs our help and support, Ireland will be there for you. Your struggle is our struggle. Your success will be our success. We are with you for as long as it takes," he added.

Zelenskyy addressed the Irish parliament during the visit, where he thanked Ireland for its support in the war against Russia.

He told parliament that Ukraine is "closer to peace than ever before," calling on the international community to seize the momentum to end the war through united diplomatic action.

He stressed that while one nation can start a war, "to restore justice and defend what is right, we need a community of nations."