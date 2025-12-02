RUSSIA CLAIMS TO HAVE TAKEN 2 MORE UKRAINES SETTLEMENTS

Russia claims to have taken 2 more Ukraine's settlements

Russia on Tuesday claimed that its forces captured two more Ukrainian settlements.

The Russian Defense Ministry said in a statement that the settlements of Zeleny Hai and Dobropillia in the Zaporizhzhia Region came under Russia's control.

A day before, Russian chief of the General Staff Valery Gerasimov also said Pokrovsk city in the Donetsk region and Vovchansk city in the Kharkiv region were also taken.

Speaking at a news conference in Paris following a meeting with French President Emmanuel Macron on Monday, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy denied Russia's claims about capturing some major cities.

"We still have Kupiansk in our possession, under our control," he said.

Zelenskyy admitted that Moscow was progressing in some areas, noting that it is meeting "violent resistance."

Independent verification of claims of both sides is challenging due to the ongoing conflict.





