French public TV cuts live broadcast over bomb threat

French public outlet France Info abruptly cut off its live broadcast after a bomb threat was made against the channel.

During a live program in the Paris studio on Saturday, alarm sounds were heard.

The alarms blaring, Jean-Christophe Galeazzi, the host of a program discussing Ukrainian politics with journalists in the studio, announced that they had to pause the broadcast "due to a bomb threat."

And with that the broadcast terminated.

A written statement from France Info said the Paris studio was evacuated as a security precaution and that police teams launched an investigation at the scene.

Employees returned to the building within about two hours after the investigation was completed, it noted.

Two weeks ago, a bomb threat was also made against another French channel, BFMTV.