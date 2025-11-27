Nearly 3 in 4 French people back voluntary military service

Nearly three out of four French people support the idea of voluntary military service, according to a survey issued by broadcaster BFMTV on Thursday.

The Elabe survey for BFMTV found that 73% of French people support creating a voluntary military service program, while 9% are strongly opposed and 18% are opposed.

It also showed that 25-34-year-olds are the least supportive of introducing such a program, with 60% in favor.

Meanwhile, more than eight out of 10 people aged 65 and older back the idea.

The survey came as President Emmanuel Macron is expected to unveil the new voluntary military service program during his visit to the 27th Mountain Infantry Brigade in the southeastern town of Varces on Thursday.