France unveils new voluntary military service starting summer 2026

French President Emmanuel Macron on Wednesday unveiled the details of the new voluntary military service program that will be introduced starting in the summer of 2026.

"A new national service will be gradually implemented, starting next summer," Macron announced during his visit to the 27th Mountain Infantry Brigade in the southeastern town of Varces.

He explained that they aim to strengthen the bond between the nation and armed forces, to reinforce France's capacity for resilience, and to consolidate the training of the youth.

Macron reaffirmed that the national service will concern only volunteers, made of up young men and women aged around 18-19.

He, however, warned that "in the event of a major crisis," the parliament may authorize calling upon not only volunteers but also those whose skills have been identified.

"In that case, national service would become mandatory," Macron added.

Stressing that the national service is inspired by the practices of other European partners, "particularly Norway," he said that Armed Forces will specify the conditions under which applications can be submitted, starting from mid-January 2026.

"Volunteers will be selected by the armed forces, which will choose among them those who are most motivated and best meet their needs. They will serve under military status and will be provided with a uniform, pay, and equipment," Macron further detailed.

He added that the volunteers will serve for 10 months, during which they will receive training in weapon handling, marching, and field drills.

"Our youth, I say this clearly, will serve on national territory and only on national territory," Macron reassured.

He underscored that 3,000 people will initially be selected to in the summer of 2026, with the number progressively growing to reach 10,000 recruits by 2030.

"The ambition I have for France is to reach 50,000 young people by 2035. This will need to be adjusted according to the evolution of threats," Macron added.

He also reaffirmed that the program will be funded through the update of the 2026-2030 Military Programming Law, which provides an additional budget of over €2 billion ($2.3 billion).





