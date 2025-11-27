Finland moves to expand military reserves to 1M by 2031

A government bill to significantly expand Finland's pool of military reservists to about one million personnel by lengthening the service obligation has crossed a hurdle in the nation's parliament.

A report by parliament's Defense Committee supported the legislation, which would lengthen the obligation for all former conscripts, regardless of rank, YLE news reported.

Under current rules, rank-and-file conscripts remain in the reserve until age 50, while non-commissioned and commissioned officers remain until 60. The new plan would standardize the age limit at 65 for everyone who has completed compulsory military service.

If approved, the law would enter into force at the start of next year. It would apply to anyone born in 1966 or later, with the first group affected being those turning 60 in 2025.

According to government estimates, the expanded age limits would add roughly 125,000 reservists over five years, increasing Finland's total reserves to about one million personnel by 2031.

In its report, the committee said the change would allow the defense forces to make "better and more versatile use" of reservists' skills at a time when Finland is reshaping its defense posture as a new NATO member.

The extension, it added, reflects the country's altered security landscape following the start of the Russia-Ukraine war in 2022 and the growing need for specialized civilian-military expertise in areas such as cyber defense, logistics and infrastructure protection.

Helsinki has undertaken a series of reforms since joining NATO in 2023, including modernizing equipment, increasing training cycles, and strengthening cooperation with Nordic and Baltic partners.

At 1,343 kilometers (834 miles), Finland has the longest border of any European Union member state with Russia.

The Soviet Union invaded Finland in November 1939. The Winter War, as it is known, lasted for over three months and despite heavy losses, the USSR won.