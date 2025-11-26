Macron calls for 'massive' acceleration of AI adoption in France, Europe

French President Emmanuel Macron has urged a "massive acceleration" in the adoption of artificial intelligence (AI) across France and Europe, saying the continent must "move much faster" to remain competitive in the global technological race.

Speaking at the AdoptAI summit at Paris's Grand Palais on Tuesday evening, which brought together investors, researchers, and tech industry leaders, Macron said France has the potential to become "one of the great AI nations" if it takes the right decisions now.

He highlighted France's "growing reservoir of talent," a dynamic start-up ecosystem, and low-carbon energy powered by the country's nuclear fleet.

Citing companies such as Mistral AI, Doctolib, and Alan, he described France's AI ecosystem as "extraordinarily vibrant."

On the industrial front, Macron announced the opening of a fifth priority site in Dunkirk dedicated to AI infrastructure, offering more than 700 MW of capacity.

It will join the 23 sites already designated for large-scale development.

He also confirmed the upcoming deployment of "Alice Recoque," France's exascale supercomputer, which he said would help Europe compete with the world's technological powers.

"We need European infrastructures capable of rivaling the best global players," he said.

Macron stressed that the next phase is ensuring the broad adoption of AI across the economy and public administration. By 2030, he said, "all major companies and most SMEs must use AI in concrete ways."

To support this transition, the government will deploy 300 AI ambassadors to assist businesses and train 50,000 public officials by 2026.

The French president also called for a European strategy built on regulatory simplification, major technological investments, and stronger protection of the European market against US and Chinese tech giants.

He announced a letter of intent involving Mistral AI, SAP, France, and Germany aimed at improving the coordination of Europe's industrial AI efforts.

Macron proposed turning AdoptAI into an annual international forum, arguing that Europe must reaffirm its technological sovereignty and equip itself to be "a leading actor in this revolution."