MASSIVE 45M CHRISTMAS TREE IN GERMANYS DORTMUND CEREMONIOUSLY LIT

It stands 45 metres tall, is made up of around 1,200 Norway spruces and is, according to the administration of the western German city of Dortmund, the largest Christmas tree of its kind in the world.



On Monday evening, Dortmund's massive traditional Christmas tree was ceremoniously lit.



The colossus of Norway spruces from the Sauerland region is crowned by a 4-metre-high illuminated angel that shines far across the city over the Christmas season.



The giant tree was first erected in 1996. To skilfully assemble it, many diligent and competent hands are needed, along with about a month's worth of work.



The Christmas tree, a 40-metric-ton structure, is illuminated with 140,000 light-emitting diodes (LEDs).



